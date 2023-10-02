TN secondary grade teachers' hunger strike to continue as talks fail to yield result

CHENNAI: The indefinite hunger-strike called by secondary grade teachers demanding 'equal pay for equal work' has entered the fifth day with peace talks between the government and the protesters on Monday had not yielded any immediate result.



More than 5,000 secondary grade teachers were demanding the DMK government for "equal pay for equal work' and launched an indefinite hunger strike at DPI campus in Chennai till their demands were met.

The teachers' association claims that women teachers, who participated in the protest with their children, have fainted during the protest demonstration.

Seniority Teachers Association's spokesperson T Elangovan told DT Next that "it was our 15 years demand and the government has not heeded to our request till now".

"The pay scale parity was from Rs 3,500 to 12,000 depending on the seniority", he added. He claimed that more than 200 teachers especially females have been admitted to the hospital till now after they fainted.

With regard to the meeting with School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in the afternoon, Elangovan said that minister accepted the protesters' demand and promised that the issue would be discussed with the chief minister for finding an amicable solution.

Hoping that there might be a solution to the protest, he said "however, we have decided to continue our protest till our issues wer solved".