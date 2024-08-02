TN SC/ST commission seeks report over case against Seeman for using caste slur

CHENNAI:The Tamil Nadu State Commission for Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes sought the status report on the case filed against NTK leader Seeman under the provision of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for using the caste slur "Sandala".

The Commission's action is the fallout of a complaint from one K Ajeesh from Pattabiram, who sought its intervention after the Pattabiram police had failed to take appropriate action on his complaint against the NTK leader, said the sources in the Commission.

The petition, in his complaint to the commission, said that he was anguished after Seeman's press conference in which he had repeatedly used caste title 'Sandala' and dared the authorities to take legal action against him.

Following this, he filed a complaint with the Pattabiram police against Seeman for using a caste slur with an intention to demean the people belonging to the particular community that falls in the list of Scheduled Castes.

The petition, however, noted that the police issued CSR, but failed to take appropriate action against the NTK leader. Unhappy over the police action, he approached the Commission and pleaded to look into his petition. "The Commission has sought an explanation and status report of the case from the Station Head Officer, " said a source privy to the development.

It may be recalled the Commission had issued an advisory against use of use 'Sandala', which denotes a caste name found in the list of Scheduled Castes and asked the state government to take legal action as per the provision of SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989 if anyone uses it.

The Commission had issued such a direction in the wake of the controversy over the disparaging remarks and caste slur made by NTK functionary 'Sattai' Durai Murugan against late DMK leader and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi during the election campaign for the Vikravandi by election.

He was arrested on July 11 from Tenkasi. He, however, was let out on bail. Seeman criticised the arrest and repeated the caste title 'Sandala' and challenged the state police to file case against him.