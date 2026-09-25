TN schools to reopen on Oct 5 after quarterly break

CHENNAI: All government, government-aided and private schools in Tamil Nadu will reopen on October 5 after the quarterly examination vacation, according to the School Education Department.
Schools will remain closed from September 26 to October 4. The department has directed education officials to ensure that second-semester textbooks are distributed for Classes 1 to 7 on the day schools reopen.
It has directed officials to make arrangements for the admission of Class 1 students in government and government-aided schools on Vijayadashami.