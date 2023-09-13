TN schools bolster safety measures ahead of Northeast monsoon season

CHENNAI: With the Northeast monsoon approaching, school education authorities in Tamil Nadu are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safety and preparedness of students in schools across the state.

A comprehensive set of measures and guidelines has been established to safeguard students, staff, and school premises during heavy rains and adverse weather conditions.

Students are advised to exercise caution and refrain from swimming in natural water bodies during rainy days. Furthermore, parents are being actively educated about the potential risks associated with such activities.

Special attention is given to students residing near coastal areas, with parents receiving specific guidance on sea-related hazards.

Recognising the risk of flooding, school authorities are told to prioritise the maintenance of drainage systems. Additionally, waterlogged or leak-affected areas must be promptly closed to prevent accidents.

A stringent focus is placed on electrical safety, with regular inspections of electrical connections conducted to mitigate hazards. Temporary disconnections are implemented when necessary to ensure the safety of the school community during adverse weather conditions.

To mitigate potential risks and to maintain a safe learning environment, comprehensive inspections of school structures, including roofs, windows, gutters, and walls, are recommended by the department.

The circular from the department urged school management to secure overhead water tanks with lids to prevent water contamination. Construction or repair sites within school premises or new construction areas must be enclosed or protected, with appropriate safety measures in place.

Schools with hostels must establish communication channels with district authorities or provide guidance on approaching nearby district offices.

In areas prone to rainwater stagnation due to heavy rainfall or flooding, the education department and relevant authorities are to ensure the availability of water pumps and drainage equipment. Additionally, students are educated on the proper methods of rainwater storage.

Special attention is given to coastal regions, with primary education officials educating residents about school locations suitable for shelter during heavy rainfall or storms.

Awareness about action-based on district education officials' recommendations are crucial, with school inspectors, district education officers, and block education officers being responsible for monitoring and reviewing the implementation of these recommendations to ensure student safety and well-being, the circular added.