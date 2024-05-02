TN schools actively involved to boost admissions for new academic year 2024-25

CHENNAI: With efforts to bring as many students into government and aided schools, the managements of schools in the State are leaving no stone unturned, trying different ways to boost admissions for the new academic year 2024-25.



As one such case, the Ambedkar Government higher secondary school in Egmore has been aggressively promoting admissions by distributing pamphlets. They say they intend to try all means to boost admissions this year.

But, interestingly, the students are being admitted by listing out the different infrastructure availability in TN schools, including the Ambedkar government higher secondary school in Gandhi Irwin Road.

The particular school has called for admissions from classes 6 to 12 for Tamil and English mediums. The pamphlets had mentioned the special features of the school such as; experienced teachers, ventilated classrooms, purified drinking water, science and computer labs and smart class with library facility and virtual classes.

Additionally, schemes from special allowance for girl children and scholarship and 14 welfare schemes are also being implemented for students. Also, students are given a free textbook, uniforms, bicycle, laptop and bus pass and more.

Speaking to DT NEXT, a teacher of the school said, "High admission number is vital as it helps in running the school for the long-term. Otherwise, we will gradually have to sacrifice each class, when the number of students' turnout is poor."

The teacher says, not just distributing pamphlets, but the teachers and school management committee (SMC) across TN have been busy sticking posters on their bikes and going to awareness drives.

Meanwhile, as per department data, some of the districts have achieved high fresh enrolment percentage, such as, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruppur and Dharmapuri with 94 percent, Pudukottai, Thanjavur and Coimbatore with 96 percent, Tenkasi, Theni and Nilgiris with 97 percent.