TN School Education Minister Rajmohan clarifies chicken briyani proposal in midday meals

Following mixed reactions from various quarters regarding the proposal to serve chicken biryani in government school midday meals, School Education Minister Rajmohan addressed reporters in Erode to clarify the government’s stance.

"In Tamil Nadu, educational revolution has always gone hand in hand with a nutritional revolution," he said, adding, "In that spirit, I personally harboured a desire and submitted a request to the Chief Minister to consider serving chicken biryani once a week to government school students".