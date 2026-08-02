TN School Education Director Kannappan retires; SCERT Director Latha given additional charge

CHENNAI: N Latha, Director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), has been given full additional charge as the Director of School Education following the retirement of S Kannappan, the School Education Department announced here.
According to the official order, Latha has been entrusted with the additional responsibility with immediate effect as a temporary administrative arrangement until the government appoints a full-time director. She will continue to serve as SCERT Director while simultaneously discharging the duties of the Director of School Education until further orders.
The department said the arrangement has been made in the interest of administrative efficiency to ensure the smooth functioning of the Directorate of School Education.
Kannappan retired from government service on Friday on attaining the age of superannuation after serving as the Director of School Education. Before assuming the post, he had served as the Director of Elementary Education.
The government is expected to appoint a full-time Director of School Education at a later date.