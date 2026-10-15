TN School Education Dept issues guidelines for medical expense reimbursement process

The directorate said that medical reimbursement proposals received from district-level officials were frequently incomplete, delaying claim processing. It also noted that district officials had forwarded certain cases to the directorate when they should have sent them directly to insurance companies or the Treasury Department. The delays in submitting missing documents and clarifications were preventing beneficiaries from receiving timely relief, it said.

It also noted that such delays had also resulted in petitions under the RTI Act, 2005, representations to the Chief Minister’s Special Cell, and court cases. It has instructed all CEOs and DEOs to forward medical reimbursement proposals relating to teaching and non-teaching staff of government and government-aided high and higher secondary schools only with clear remarks and recommendations from the concerned DEO.