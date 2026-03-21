TN School Education Department seeks annual report on anti-drug clubs’ activities

Formed in November 2024 as part of the Chief Minister's Drug Free Tamil Nadu programme, the clubs aimed to address the issue of growing use of drugs among school children and to nip it in the bud.

The report must contain the total number of ADCs started till date, activities conducted every fortnight, the total activities conducted by NCC/NSS during the fortnight, total students' participation and the number of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDCS) hotspots identified near educational institutions and reported to police.