TN School Edu Dept discusses cancellation of Class 11 boards?

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu School Education Department is holding discussions to decide whether to cancel class 11 board exams, according to reports.



The department has taken cognisance of the impact of students' mental health as they prepare for three public exams on a row and financial strains the government is facing in conducting consecutive board exams.



Class 11 students have been giving board exams since the academic year 2018-19.



However, no official announcement has been made yet.

