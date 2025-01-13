TN school edu dept allocates 2% of PG Assistant vacancies for ministerial staff

CHENNAI: The School Education Department has amended special rules for the Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Educational Service to fill two per cent of Post Graduate Assistant vacancies reserved for Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service staff on a direct recruitment basis.

As per the Department of School Education notification, this amendment will replace recruitment by transfer, similar to the process followed for the appointment of Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs).

Further, the director of the School Education Department had earlier informed that the secondary grade teachers availed of 10 per cent reservation on the overall vacancies for the postgraduate teaching assistant posts earmarked for direct recruitment.

“However, upon the request, the 10 per cent reservation earmarked for SGTs for the post of postgraduate teaching assistants to be filled through direct recruitment has been reduced to 8 per cent. And, the government has accepted this proposal,” the notification read.