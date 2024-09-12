TN school development project worth Rs 7,500 crore a priority this academic year

CHENNAI: Among the several other initiatives by the school education department, the efforts on the school development project have been paramount this 2024-25 academic year. Under different projects, the schools are being developed for infrastructure, better classrooms, labs and hostels.

As per the education department, the government has announced a school development project with an estimate of Rs 7,500 crore for the development of the school education sector in the coming five years.

Accordingly, additional classrooms in government high and higher secondary schools in Tamil Nadu are aimed to be developed. 2,394 additional classrooms, 51 laboratories, and ten student hostels for 418 government high and secondary schools are underway for Rs 813 crore.

Also, the proposal by the Directorate of School Education in 2022-2023 to construct toilets, school compound walls and student hostels has been approved and works are ongoing.

Also, the department has planned to further the infrastructure with additional 844 classrooms, 21 science laboratories, 184 toilets and 700 meters of school compound wall. This proposal has been approved for 173 government high and higher secondary schools in the financial year 2023-24 for Rs 215 crore.

The official of the department noted that infrastructure was key in development for which, during the period between 2021-2024, work orders for setting up 8,209 hi-tech laboratories in government middle, high and higher secondary schools at a total cost of Rs 394 crore have been issued and work is in progress.

And, for the current academic year, funds have been earmarked for setting up hi-tech laboratories in 654 government-aided higher secondary schools across the State, the department notification read.

"Efficient classrooms are implemented in schools to facilitate the teaching and learning process for students. From smart classes to audio and video-based learning, students will find the learning process interesting, which will help them keep motivated with the classroom learning," the official said.