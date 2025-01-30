TN researchers invent colour-changing glass that promises smart solutions

CHENNAI: Faculty members at the Central University of Tamil Nadu have invented a new class of colour-changing glass, an innovation that has applications across industries ranging from architecture to automobiles.

Assistant professor Dr Srinivasan Sampath and research scholar from the Department of Materials Science Navya PV are the brains behind the invention that offers highly functional and sustainable solutions to several modern-day challenges.

According to Srinivasan, the glass can change colour with a simple flip of an electric switch. With just a touch, the glass transitions from clear to a spectrum of vibrant colours, including blue, purple, yellow, orange, and green.

"This versatile material, ‘Tetra Benzo Fluorene’, opens up new possibilities for dynamic, responsive designs in both residential and commercial spaces," he added.

The professor said apart from its multifunctionality, the material offers protection from harmful ultraviolet (UV) radiation and infrared (IR) rays, known to even cause cancer.

"Additionally, this glass serves as an excellent energy-saving and energy-storage solution," he said, adding "they can be used as supercapacitors and smart windows, smart glass, which can be energy efficient, making them both environmentally friendly and cost-effective."

When used in automobile windows and mirrors, this glass can reduce glare from headlights, providing a safer driving experience, particularly at night, he said. "This material can also be utilised in home cooling solutions, providing relief from heat while serving as normal windows at the same time," he added.

Navya highlights one of the unique uses of the technology is its application in battery monitoring. "Users can visually assess the charge level of a battery, as the glass changes colour in response to the battery's charge status," she said, noting this intuitive feature could simplify energy management in various devices and systems.

The research work, which represents a major milestone in the field, has been published in the Advanced Functional Materials journal, known for its high impact factor of 18.5.