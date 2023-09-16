TN says bollards will be removed, which causes hindrance to differently-abled persons

CHENNAI: Bollards installed at various spots in the State, which was constructed in a manner hindering the free passage of differently-abled persons will be removed, the state government informed the Madras High Court.

The petitioner Bhavana Botta moved the Madras High Court seeking to direct the State to remove the bollards that causing hindrance to differently-abled persons and reinstall the bollards in strict compliance with the standards prescribed under the harmonized guidelines and standards for universal design accessibility in India, 2021.

The petitioner also contended that the government should follow the standards while constructing bollards or any similar structure on roads, pavements, or other structures to ensure accessibility for persons with disabilities and other mobility impairments.

The case was heard by the first division bench of the Madras High Court (MHC) comprising Chief Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice P D Audikesavalu.

The Advocate General R Shumugasundaram submitted that the State has instructed all the authorities to take suitable action against the bollards constructed, causing hindrance to the differently-abled persons.

Further, he said necessary rectification would be undertaken as per the guidelines and standards for universal design accessibility in India, in 2021.

Recording the submission the bench disposed of the petition.