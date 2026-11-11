TN: Sand lorry runs over man, wife; 3-year-old son survives miraculously

In the first incident, Velu (41), his wife Kavitha (38) and their three-year-old son, from Munungampattu village near Cheyyar in Tiruvannamalai, were returning to Chennai on a two-wheeler after celebrating Deepavali in their hometown. The family was staying in Chennai for work.

When they were nearing the Meyyur Road junction near Padalam on the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway on Wednesday morning, a tipper lorry carrying M-sand rammed into their two-wheeler from behind. The impact threw all three off the vehicle. Velu and Kavitha were crushed under the lorry and died on the spot. Their three-year-old son miraculously survived with minor injuries.

Padalam police rushed to the spot and rescued the child before sending him to Chengalpattu Government Medical College Hospital for treatment. The bodies of the couple were sent for postmortem. Police have registered a case and are searching for the tipper lorry driver.