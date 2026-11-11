TN: Sand lorry runs over man, wife; 3-year-old son survives miraculously

CHENNAI: Three people, including a couple and a six-year-old schoolboy, were killed in two separate road accidents in Chengalpattu on Wednesday morning.
In the first incident, Velu (41), his wife Kavitha (38) and their three-year-old son, from Munungampattu village near Cheyyar in Tiruvannamalai, were returning to Chennai on a two-wheeler after celebrating Deepavali in their hometown. The family was staying in Chennai for work.
When they were nearing the Meyyur Road junction near Padalam on the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway on Wednesday morning, a tipper lorry carrying M-sand rammed into their two-wheeler from behind. The impact threw all three off the vehicle. Velu and Kavitha were crushed under the lorry and died on the spot. Their three-year-old son miraculously survived with minor injuries.
Padalam police rushed to the spot and rescued the child before sending him to Chengalpattu Government Medical College Hospital for treatment. The bodies of the couple were sent for postmortem. Police have registered a case and are searching for the tipper lorry driver.
In another accident near Vandalur, a six-year-old schoolboy was killed after an over-speeding van went out of control and rammed into two bikes on the Vandalur flyover on Wednesday morning. Saravanan, who lives in the residential quarters inside the Vandalur Zoo premises, was taking his son Miliran (6), a Class 1 student of a private school, near Vandalur railway station.
While they were crossing the flyover, the van lost control and rammed into their bike and another two-wheeler. Miliran was crushed on impact and died on the spot. Saravanan, and rider of the other two-wheeler were injured.
Police from the Guduvanchery Traffic Investigation Wing rushed to the spot and shifted the injured men to a private hospital in Potheri. The boy’s body was sent to Tambaram District Government Hospital for postmortem.
Police arrested the van driver, Manikandan, and further investigation is on.