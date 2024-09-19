TN sand lorry owners federation announces to strike on 20.09.2024

CHENNAI: Demanding the government to open the sand quarries that were closed during ED (Enforcement Directorate) raids, Tamil Nadu State Sand Lorry Owners Federation has announced a one-day strike on Friday.

S Yuvaraj, president of the association said that thousands of lorry owners will rally towards the state secretariat from Singaperumal Koil to meet Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Other demands include stop imposing online fines and harassment by traffic police.

The association also demands the state government to implement the Supreme court's order regarding overload disputes and closure of 32 toll plazas in Tamil Nadu that were expired.

During the protest, the association will urge the government to stop harassment by RTOs and the monthly 'mammool' collected by government staff.