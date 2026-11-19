CHENNAI: The State government sanctioned Rs 6,513.18 crore for 2,221 road infrastructure works covering 4,126.39 km across the State under the Comprehensive Road Infrastructure Development Programme (CRIDP) for 2026-27.
The projects include widening of roads, construction of bypasses and ring roads, urban road improvements, bridges, and road safety measures. The administrative sanction was accorded through a Government Order issued by the Highways and Minor Ports Department on November 16.
According to the details announced by Public Works Minister Aadhav Arjuna announced on Wednesday, Rs 2,781.47 crore has been earmarked for 1,213 works on Other District Roads (ODRs), Rs 2,722.04 crore for 589 State Highway works, and Rs 1,009.67 crore for 419 Major District Road works. Another 87 works costing Rs 304.76 crore will be taken up on ODRs under the Special Component Plan.
In Chennai, improvements to Grand Northern Trunk Road have been sanctioned at Rs 19.80 crore. The programme also includes widening a 2.6-km stretch of Rajiv Gandhi Salai (OMR) near Tiruporur from four lanes to six lanes at Rs 37.68 crore. A stretch of Chennai-Chittoor-Bengaluru Road within Sriperumbudur will also be widened at a cost of Rs 10.50 crore.
The GO also provides for a Rs 500-crore Chief Minister's Safe Roads Mission, under which 494 road safety engineering works costing Rs 209.16 crore have been included in the current sanction. These cover vulnerable locations and include junction improvements, retaining walls and crash barriers.
A major component of the programme is widening rural roads to improve connectivity to villages. As many as 446 works covering 1,373.76 km, at an estimated cost of Rs 1,924.20 crore, will upgrade roads from single lane to intermediate lane.
The government has also earmarked Rs 283.05 crore for five bypass, ring road, and link road projects covering 15.31 km. These include the 6.2-km Outer Ring Road to Sivakasi town at Rs 134.58 crore, Pallikonda bypass (2.26 km) at Rs 60.97 crore, Mannargudi ring road (3.74 km) at Rs 46 crore, a link road to Mayiladuthurai bypass (1.01 km) at Rs 25 crore and Ulundurpet bypass (2.11 km) at Rs 16.50 crore.
The Highways Department has also proposed pilot projects using sustainable road technologies such as fibre-reinforced concrete, stone mastic asphalt, steel slag aggregates, and reclaimed asphalt pavement. Seven works covering 6.4 km have been sanctioned at Rs 13 crore, including projects in Chennai, Coimbatore, and Madurai.
The government has earmarked Rs 5 crore for a memorial pylon at Chennai Zero Point, the reference point for measuring road distances across Tamil Nadu, and another Rs 5 crore for consultancy to develop an AI-enabled system to record and analyse vehicular traffic on State Highways.
Several road widening projects have also been included. These include widening a 10-km stretch of Manapparai-Thuvarankurichi Road (SH 71A) into four lanes at Rs 95 crore, a 12.15-km stretch of Hogenakkal-Pennagaram-Dharmapuri-Thirupathur Road at Rs 105 crore, and a 5.5-km stretch of Thandalam-Perambakkam-Thakkolam-Arigalapadi Road (SH 50B) at Rs 48.50 crore.
Under urban improvements, 21 works covering 36.72 km have been sanctioned at Rs 149.43 crore. These include end-to-end widening of Varanasi-Kanyakumari Road in Madurai city at Rs 25.30 crore.
The programme also provides for 515 works covering 1,518.54 km to improve riding quality at Rs 993.16 crore and 236 strengthening works covering 667.13 km at Rs 819.27 crore. Another 588 road safety works, including installation of crash barriers, junction improvements, signboards and road furniture, will be taken up at Rs 232.51 crore.
Three major high-level bridge projects include a bridge at Nediyam Colony on Nagari-Pallipet Road in Tiruttani, replacing an existing causeway, at Rs 35 crore, and a bridge across the Bhavani river on Karattadipalayam-Bungalowpudur Road in Anthiyur at Rs 25 crore.
The government has also approved 144 culvert works costing Rs 80.24 crore, besides 61 works involving drains, retaining walls and protective walls at Rs 131.93 crore.