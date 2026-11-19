The projects include widening of roads, construction of bypasses and ring roads, urban road improvements, bridges, and road safety measures. The administrative sanction was accorded through a Government Order issued by the Highways and Minor Ports Department on November 16.

According to the details announced by Public Works Minister Aadhav Arjuna announced on Wednesday, Rs 2,781.47 crore has been earmarked for 1,213 works on Other District Roads (ODRs), Rs 2,722.04 crore for 589 State Highway works, and Rs 1,009.67 crore for 419 Major District Road works. Another 87 works costing Rs 304.76 crore will be taken up on ODRs under the Special Component Plan.

In Chennai, improvements to Grand Northern Trunk Road have been sanctioned at Rs 19.80 crore. The programme also includes widening a 2.6-km stretch of Rajiv Gandhi Salai (OMR) near Tiruporur from four lanes to six lanes at Rs 37.68 crore. A stretch of Chennai-Chittoor-Bengaluru Road within Sriperumbudur will also be widened at a cost of Rs 10.50 crore.