TN sanctions over Rs 264 crore for State-wide Anti-Narcotics Task Force

The ANTF will be headed by a ADGP (Additional Director General of Police) rank officer, assisted by an Inspector General of Police (IGP) and three Superintendent of Police (SP) rank officers and will comprise 65 Inspectors, 130 Sub Inspectors and 325 Police Personnel.

Additionally, a headquarters with 10 specialised divisions and 454 sanctioned posts will oversee intelligence gathering, cyber investigations, legal support, special operations, crime records, field intelligence, training, administration, information technology and a round-the-clock control room. The ANTF will focus on collecting intelligence on the movement of narcotics, conducting cyber-surveillance operations and financial investigations against criminals involved in drug related crimes among others, and also registering cases against them.

“The jurisdiction of ANTF police stations will be notified separately,” a GO noted. A dedicated cyber lab will be set up as part of ANTF, which shall strengthen intelligence-led policing, improve investigation quality, and enhance conviction rates, making it a critical investment in building a future-ready anti-narcotics enforcement system, the GO noted.

A 24×7 Control Room will manage information received through the toll-free number (10581), WhatsApp (9498410581) and Drug Free Tamil Nadu App, support emergency responses and operational deployments.