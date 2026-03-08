TN sanctions 1,249 additional posts to gear up for Assembly elections

The additional staff will be deployed in the offices of District Election Officers (DEOs), Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) and Returning Officers, primarily on a redeployment basis, to ensure smooth execution of election-related activities.

According to a Government Order (GO) issued by Chief Electoral Officer and principal secretary to government Archana Patnaik, the decision comes in view of the extensive groundwork required for the elections, including the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls for 2026 and other preparatory exercises at the field level.