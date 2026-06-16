TN sailor’s body disembarked from ship; Indian embassy works to repatriate it from Oman

Officials are in touch with the family and are working to ensure the earliest possible return of the body to India. The Embassy said it was maintaining close coordination with all stakeholders but did not disclose details regarding the medical condition that led to the seafarer's death.

The development comes amid heightened concern over the safety of Indian seafarers operating in the West Asia region. Recently, the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) advised maritime recruitment and placement agencies to restrict the deployment of Indian seafarers to conflict-prone areas until further orders.