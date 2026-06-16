TN sailor’s body disembarked from ship; Indian embassy works to repatriate it from Oman

CHENNAI: After remaining stuck on the ship for three days, the body of a sailor from Tamil Nadu was finally disembarked at the Port of Duqm in Oman and transferred to a Ministry of Health hospital.
The Indian Embassy in Muscat said it is coordinating with Omani authorities, port officials, and the shipping company to facilitate the repatriation of the mortal remains of Nishanth Uirthanathan, the second officer of MT Celestial Sea, who died onboard in Omani waters on June 11.
Officials are in touch with the family and are working to ensure the earliest possible return of the body to India. The Embassy said it was maintaining close coordination with all stakeholders but did not disclose details regarding the medical condition that led to the seafarer's death.
The development comes amid heightened concern over the safety of Indian seafarers operating in the West Asia region. Recently, the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) advised maritime recruitment and placement agencies to restrict the deployment of Indian seafarers to conflict-prone areas until further orders.
The advisory followed the deaths of three other Indian seafarers aboard MT Settebello, which was attacked during hostilities off the Oman coast.
Meanwhile, the FSUI welcomed the recent US-Iran peace agreement and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route that had been disrupted during the conflict. The union has also sought compensation for the families of four Indian mariners in US attack.