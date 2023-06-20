TN safe for people from other states: Guv Ravi

CHENNAI: Hinting that the state is safe for women, Tamil Nadu governor R N Ravi on Tuesday said that when people from other States send their children to Tamil Nadu, particularly the girls, they are not bothered.

While participating as chief guest in the inaugural function of national integration camp organised by National Service Scheme (NSS) at an institution here, he said that the NSS volunteers can explore more and experience how beautiful Tamil Nadu is.

"You meet the people, and you will realise how helpful and hospitable they are. When people send their children to Tamil Nadu, particularly the girls, they are not bothered. That's the kind of people we have here", he added.

"On the days of festivals, when Pongal happens, you correspond, and when festivals of their states happen, people from Tamil Nadu will correspond. That bonding should be there. That is the true spirit of the NSS", he said.

Stating that those who are from outside, could pickup few sentences of Tamil, the beautiful, rich, and oldest surviving language, he said "If you can go back with ten or twelve sentences, memorising them, that will be a takeaway".

He recalled "people from north to south, from Tamil Nadu to Tripura—all parts of this country—were united in the struggle against colonial rule", he said.