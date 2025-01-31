TN rural students talent search exam to be held on February 8

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Rural Students Talent Search (TRUSTS) exam scheduled on February 1 across the state has been postponed to February 8. The admit card for the exam can be downloaded from February 3.

In the notification by the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE), the exam is being postponed for the second time as it was earlier announced on December 14. But, due to severe rainfall and floods, it was postponed to February 1.

However, the notification stated that from February 1, the TRUST exam has been postponed due to the ongoing 75th Diamond Jubilee Jamboree of the Bharat Scouts and Guides (BSG) held in Tiruchy till February 3.

The students who clear the exam are awarded Rs 1,000/- per month for a continuous period of four years till they finish class 12. And, during the academic year 2023-24, scholarships were awarded to 4,130 students in TN who cleared the exam.

The TRUST exam was introduced by the government in 1991 along with the school education department and rural development, with the motive of encouraging class 9 students to pursue and finish school education till Class 12.