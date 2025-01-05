TN Rural Students Talent Search exam to be held on Feb 1

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Rural Students Talent Search (TRUSTS) Exam is scheduled for February 1 across the State. In the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) notification, the exam was announced on December 14.

However, due to severe rainfall in multiple districts and cyclone predictions, the exams were indefinitely postponed by the department.

The TRUST exam was introduced by the government in 1991 along with the school education department and rural development, with the motive of encouraging Class 9 to pursue and finish school education till Class 12.

The students who clear the exam are awarded Rs 1,000/- per annum for a continuous period of four years till they finish Class 12. And, during the academic year 2023-24, scholarships were awarded to 4,130 students in TN who cleared the exam.