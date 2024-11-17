TN Road Development Company to appoint advisor to prepare feasibility report

CHENNAI: The State highways will soon get wayside amenities at 14 locations across the State for drivers and passengers to reduce fatigue in long-distance journeys and to make their travel safe, comfortable and convenient.

Tamil Nadu Road Development Company (TNRDC) plans to appoint a transaction advisor to prepare a pre-feasibility report, detailed feasibility report and bid process document for the development of wayside amenities centres under a public-private partnership at 14 locations on the State highways.

The wayside amenities include mandatory parking facilities for cars, buses and trucks, toilets, convenience stores, food courts, a first aid centre, a children’s play area and a dedicated area for local artisans, said the TNRDC’s tender document. Also permissible facilities like fuel stations, motels, dormitories for drivers, vehicle repair shops, car washing facilities and ATMs.

Minister for Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports made an announcement on the floor of the Assembly on April 1, 2023, during the budget session, that wayside amenities will be established through PPP mode along the important state highways.

Based on the announcement, the State Highway Department has identified 14 locations for wayside amenities including Alamathi on Singaperumalkoil-Sriperumbudur-Tiruvallur-Redhills Road (SH-57), Thirupachur on Chennai-Tiruttani-Renigunta Road (SHU 91), Kilmattai on Arcot-

Tindivanam (SH-5), Alathur on Palladam-Avinashi-Piliyampatti Road (SH-166) and Athani on Sathy-Athani-Bhavani Road (SH-82).

The state highways plan to provide wayside amenities comes at a time when the NHAI has set a target of awarding contracts to develop 1,000 plus such amenities along the National Highways in the country.

NHAI has mandated that all upcoming Greenfield Access-controlled Highway projects are provisioned to have wayside amenities essentially, which will also promote the local economy by generating employment opportunities and help local people to market their unique produces/ handicrafts etc. at village haats developed at these places.

These facilities are aimed to provide multiple options for rest and refreshments for highway commuters during their journey.