TN revises pay, allowances for ration shop workers; salesmen, packers get up to 15% hike

Under the revised structure, newly appointed salesmen will receive a consolidated pay of Rs 7,500 per month, while packers will get Rs 6,600 during the initial stage of service. After completing one year of service, they will be brought under a regular pay scale.

For workers who move to the regular scale after one year, the revised pay band for salesmen has been increased to Rs 9,900–Rs 39,600, up from the earlier Rs 8,600–Rs 29,000, while the pay scale for packers has been revised to Rs 9,000–Rs 35,000 from Rs 7,800–Rs 26,000, marking a significant upward revision in monthly earnings.