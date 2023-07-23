TN reports zero fresh COVID-19 cases

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported no COVID-19 case on Sunday, and the total number of cases of COVID-19 in the State stood at 36,10,619. The test positivity rate (TPR) in State stood at 0.2 per cent, after 859 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

Tamil Nadu has seven active cases at present. No new recoveries were reported in the State, and the total recoveries from COVID-19 stood at 35,72,531. No more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the past 24 hours. The death toll due to the infection is at 38,081.