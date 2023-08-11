Begin typing your search...
TN reports zero Covid infections, TPR at 0.4%
The test positivity rate (TPR) in the State stood at 0.4 per cent, after 493 people were tested in the past 24 hours.
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported zero cases on Thursday and the total number of cases of Covid in the State stood at 36,10,633.
The test positivity rate (TPR) in the State stood at 0.4 per cent, after 493 people were tested in the past 24 hours.
Meanwhile, active cases of Covid in the State stood at five. State reported zero deaths due to the infection.
Next Story