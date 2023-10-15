Begin typing your search...

TN reports zero COVID-19 infections, active cases at nine

The State logged zero COVID-19 deaths and the death toll is 38,081. State has nine active cases on Saturday.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|14 Oct 2023 11:23 PM GMT
Representative image (PTI)

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported zero cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and the total number of cases of COVID-19 in the State stood at 36,10,697. The test positivity rate stood at O.3 per cent after 383 samples were tested for the infection.

The State logged zero COVID-19 deaths and the death toll is 38,081. State has nine active cases on Saturday. Tamil Nadu reported zero recoveries of infections.

DTNEXT Bureau

