TN reports 89 burn injuries so far: Health Minister Ma Subramanian

CHENNAI: So far 89 people have been injured across the state due to firecracker-related incidents, said Tamil Nadu Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Ma Subramanian on Monday.

The minister was speaking to reporters after inspecting the burn treatment wards of the Kilpauk Medical College.

“Of these, 41 people have received treatment and are at home and 48 are currently receiving treatment,” he said.

According to him, 32 injured underwent major surgery.

“But so far, major incidents involving deaths have not been reported.”

He said to tackle Deepavali burn injuries, a special burn treatment ward was established in all government hospitals, district government headquarters hospitals, and block government hospitals.

“Government Medical College hospitals added 20 beds for burn injuries,” he added.

In response to a query regarding preparedness for north east monsoon, he said the Government General Hospital in Royapettah, which used to flood during the rain for the last three years, is made flood free this year.

“The flooding occurred because of metro construction work nearby. They had blocked the drainage channels and we have rectified it now,” said the minister.

Director of Medical Education and Research, Dr K Rajamannar; Dean of Kilpauk Government Medical College Hospital, Dr M E Geetha; Hospital Superintendent Dr Bhaskar; Resident Medical Officer Dr Vasu; and Head of Burns and Plastic Surgery Department Dr Mahadevan, were also present.