TN reports 3 fresh COVID-19 cases

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported three COVID-19 cases, including two international cases from Thailand and Malaysia on Thursday.

The case was reported in Chennai. With Thursday’s infections, total number of cases of COVID-19 in the State reached 36,10,590. The test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.2 per cent, after 2,584 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the active cases of COVID-19 in the State stood at 32. The highest number of active cases were reported in Chennai and Chengalpattu with 5. One more recovery was reported, taking the total recoveries from COVID-19 to 35,72,478. No more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the past 24 hours.