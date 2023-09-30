TN reports 2,972 fever cases in a day, special camps from Sunday

CHENNAI: As many as 2,972 fever cases are being reported in Tamil Nadu daily at government and private hospitals.

The state health department has prepared a list village-wise and city-wise and the respective districts have been instructed to carry out disease prevention work in the identified areas as part of 1,000 fever camps being planned across the State from Sunday.

In 2022, Tamil Nadu collected 2,65,834 dengue samples and 6,430 people were found to be affected. So far, this year 2,42,743 dengue samples have been taken and 4,524 people have been diagnosed with dengue.

Tamil Nadu has a total of 363 active cases, including 54 in Chennai. Health minister Ma Subramanian will inaugurate the health camp in Srinivasapuram area of Mylapore on Sunday.

Across Tamil Nadu, 16,005 fogging machines are available to prevent mosquito breeding, 65,769 liters of pyrethrum, 12,493 liters of malathion and 48,122 liters of demi pass are in stock.

Various measures are being taken by the department to prevent the spread of diseases such as dengue, diarrhoea, typhoid and fever along with the cooperation of civic bodies.

The officials say that the process of mosquito eradication, creating awareness, detecting fever cases, taking immediate preventive measures in places where fever cases are found is going on in full swing.

Health minister Ma Subramanian said that about 23,717 daily temporary workers have been engaged to carry out mosquito control activities in coordination with the civic bodies for immediate implementation. Government hospitals have been advised to keep adequate stock of life-saving drugs, blood cell test kits, blood components and blood required for treatment."

He added that civic bodies are also keeping an eye on public buildings, government offices, restaurants, parks, theaters, wedding halls, educational institutions and other commercial spaces to identify mosquito breeding places and eliminate them. Indian medicines such as neem water and papaya leaf juice are also made available in all Primary Health Centers in Tamil Nadu. A separate ward for dengue is functioning in all government hospitals.

Talking about the dengue prevention measures in Chennai, he said that about 17 lakh houses in Chennai have been divided into sectors, with each consisting of 500 houses.

Weekly mosquito breeding sites such as tanks, wells, unnecessary items such as tyres, broken plastic jugs, etc. are found and destroyed if there are mosquito larvae present.

The minister said that a total of 318 medical officers, 635 nurses, 954 permanent mosquito control workers, 2,324 contract workers are working.

Additionally, 424 sprayers, 120 power sprayers, 300 battery operated sprayers. 324 hand fumigation machines, 1 small fumigation machine, 68 vehicle mounted fumigation machines are in stock in the city.