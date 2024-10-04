TN registration dept generated Rs 1,121 cr extra revenue till Sept 2024

CHENNAI: The State Registration Department seems to be doing well in terms of the collection of registration fees this year. The department has netted Rs 1,121 crore excess revenue from registration compared to the previous year for the period ending September.

The information was shared by Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy who held a detailed review of the department on Thursday.

According to an official release shared by the department, till September this year, the registration department netted Rs 1,121 crore more than the same period last year.

During the review, Minister Moorthy also reviewed the progress of the process of disbursing documents to the people on the date of registration (except documents requiring field verification) and automatic transfer of pattas after registration, dispatch of certified copies of encumbrance certificates online to their registered login and update on the status of pending applications.

The Minister also elicited the views of the officials on the duties of the auditing officers of the department, maintenance of the registry and revenue generation of the department.

The Minister, the release said, instructed the officials to appropriate measures to ensure disbursal of documents to the people on the day of registration besides advising officials to ensure the implementation of the ideas discussed in the meeting by conveying them to all sub-registrars of the department.

Principal Secretary of State Revenue Department Prajendra Navneeth and IG of Registration Dinesh Ponraj also took part in the meeting.