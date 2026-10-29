TN Registration department to flag properties of insolvent persons to curb illegal transfer and sales

The directive seeks to close gaps that could allow properties be sold or transferred even after a court has declared their owners insolvent, potentially jeopardising creditors' efforts to recover the assets.



IG of Registration GK Arun Sundar Thayalan said in a circular that the move followed concerns raised by the Official Assignee of the Madras High Court that delays in updating registration records could facilitate unauthorised transfers and cause avoidable hardship.



Under the Presidency Towns Insolvency Act, 1909, the property of a person adjudged insolvent vests in the Official Assignee. Failure to reflect the court's decision in registration records could complicate recovery of those assets.