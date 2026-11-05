TN Registration Department nets Rs 147 crore growth, records Rs 1,950 crore revenue

The minister disclosed the figures while chairing a monthly performance review meeting with senior departmental officials at the North Chennai District Registrar's office in Parrys Corner here.

The department's October revenue was Rs 147 crore higher than the Rs 1,803 crore collected during the corresponding month last year, he said.

Reviewing the department's performance, the minister directed district registrars to hand registered documents to applicants on the day of registration, without delay. He also reviewed pending documents and instructed officials to expedite their disposal.