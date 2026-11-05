TN Registration Department nets Rs 147 crore growth, records Rs 1,950 crore revenue

CHENNAI: The Registration Department collected Rs 1,950 crore in revenue in October 2026, up Rs 147 crore year on year, Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister D Logesh Tamilselvan said on Wednesday.
The minister disclosed the figures while chairing a monthly performance review meeting with senior departmental officials at the North Chennai District Registrar's office in Parrys Corner here.
The department's October revenue was Rs 147 crore higher than the Rs 1,803 crore collected during the corresponding month last year, he said.
Reviewing the department's performance, the minister directed district registrars to hand registered documents to applicants on the day of registration, without delay. He also reviewed pending documents and instructed officials to expedite their disposal.
The faceless registration facility, launched by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on August 17, has facilitated the registration of 2,46,260 documents up to November 3, the minister said. These included first-sale deeds for residential plots and apartments, mortgage deeds in favour of banks and financial institutions, and receipt deeds.
Stressing the need to prevent revenue leakage, he instructed officials to ensure the department collected government revenue without loss and met its prescribed revenue targets.
Earlier, the minister launched an artificial intelligence-powered application to monitor cases involving the department before the Supreme Court and High Courts. The application is intended to facilitate the timely preparation of counter-affidavits, expedite legal proceedings, and speed up the department's legal responses.