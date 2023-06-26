TN records zero cases of Covid for 1st time since pandemic

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded zero cases of Covid on Monday. This is the first time that no fresh case of Covid has been recorded in the State since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. The first case of Covid was reported on March 7, 2020.

The State recorded zero cases of Covid on Saturday, but one imported case was reported from Malaysia. This is the first time that the new cases stand at zero.

The total number of cases of Covid in Tamil Nadu stands at 36,10,593.Currently, there are 16 active cases of Covid in the State, of which the highest of four active cases are in Chennai.

More than 7.09 crore samples have been tested in Tamil Nadu to test for Covid.

With 1,178 samples being tested in the State in the last next 24 hours, the overall positivity in the State as of Sunday stands at 0.1 percent.

One more recovery added to the total, taking it to 35,72,497. No deaths were reported and the death toll stands at 38,080.