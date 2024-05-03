TN received 54% less Cauvery water from K'taka since June '23

CHENNAI: Since June last year, Tamil Nadu has had less than 54 per cent of its due share of Cauvery water from Karnataka. The prevailing situation is also not promising as the Karnataka government has categorically rejected the recommendation of the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC) to release the due share of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu for May.

Following the Supreme Court's final verdict, the Karnataka government should release 174.497 thousand cubic feet (tmc) of water to TN between June 1, 2023 and April 28 this year. However, it released only 78.728 tmc during the period, denying over 95 tmc of water to the lower riparian State. The Karnataka government neither honoured the SC verdict nor the distress formula based on the prevailing water crisis, said an official.

The cumulative net inflows received in the four designated reservoirs in Karnataka between June 1, 2023, and April 25, 2024, is 150.946 tmc. The cumulative flows realised at Biligundulu during the period is 78.696 tmc, as against the stipulated 174.333 tmc in a water year, said an official citing the minutes of the last meeting and noted that the shortfall is 54.86 per cent.

This indicates the CWRC and the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) have made little or no effort to implement the SC's verdict. The periodical meeting between the stakeholders has been reduced to a ritual. "We have stopped releasing water for irrigation purposes from Mettur reservoir from October last year to meet the drinking water needs," said a senior official in the Water Resource department.

Adding to the woes, the State had received only 0.94 tmc of water as against 2.55 tmc in March and 0.438 tmc of water in April out of 2.55 tmc of water. "Unfortunately, we are pushed to the wall to take a legal recourse," he added.

Stating that Karnataka's action amounts to contempt of court, TN authorities said they have decided to drag the neighbouring State to the Apex Court for failing to honour its February 2018 verdict.

Water Resource Minister Duraimurugan, on Wednesday, overtly expressed his strong discontent with the Karnataka government. "Preparation is on to seek the intervention of the SC," said another official privy to the development.