TN received 34 per cent excess rain during NorthEast monsoon

CHENNAI: Following the intense monsoon spells, Tamil Nadu has received 56 cm of rainfall which is 34 per cent excess rainfall with the capital city Chennai receiving 102.6 cm of rainfall in the last three months during the monsoon season.

Several districts of Tamil Nadu including coastal and Western Ghats areas witnessed heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the last two months under the influence of systems that prevailed over the sea. The cumulative rain over Tamil Nadu from October 1 to December 20 was 56.64 cm against the normal rainfall of 42.3 cm.

Out of the 40 districts, at least 6 districts have witnessed large excess rain, and 23 districts come under an excess category during the monsoon season.

The highest amount of rainfall was recorded in Tirupattur with 48.5 cm against 25.87 cm thus witnessing an 87 per cent increase. Followed by, Krishnagiri district with 81 per cent excess rainfall by receiving 49.55 cm, and Villupuram with 85.6 cm monsoon spell that has increased by 69 per cent to date.

Similarly, Chennai has recorded 102.66 cm against the normal rainfall of 76.85 cm which is a 34 per cent excessive monsoon spell. However, The Nilgiris and Thoothukudi districts witnessed deficit rainfall of 1 per cent and 5 per cent respectively, as per RMC seasonal rainfall data.

On the other hand, the independent weather blogger Pradeep John stated that the northeast monsoon would usually bring intense rainfall over coastal districts, however, this year interior districts also witnessed heavy rainfall including Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, and Dharmapuri which normally receive the least amount of rainfall during the monsoon season.

“Chennai after many years has got rains spread over in all three months between October and December and has crossed 100 cm for the season. It has had a blessed monsoon streak of 5 years from 2020. Only the streak of 2005 to 2011 for 7 years is left to break,” he added.