TN ration cardholders to get good quality attractive dhoti, saree as 2027 Pongal gift

The new dhotis and sarees will feature modern gold, silver or copper-coloured polyester zari borders. In addition to the standard blue and white layouts, and traditional blue, pink and ivory white varieties, sarees will be manufactured in vibrant green and brighter colour options, an official said on Thursday.

Sarees will now feature an improved polycot yarn with an increase in polyester-to-cotton ratio, making the fabric much softer and highly breathable summer wear, he said.