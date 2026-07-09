TN ration cardholders to get good quality attractive dhoti, saree as 2027 Pongal gift

CHENNAI: Nearly 2.23 crore ration cardholders across Tamil Nadu can hope to receive good quality and attractive dhoti and saree as gift for the mid-January Pongal harvest festival 2027, as the state government is making a significant shift towards major design overhaul to make the dress more comfortable and attractive.
The new dhotis and sarees will feature modern gold, silver or copper-coloured polyester zari borders. In addition to the standard blue and white layouts, and traditional blue, pink and ivory white varieties, sarees will be manufactured in vibrant green and brighter colour options, an official said on Thursday.
Sarees will now feature an improved polycot yarn with an increase in polyester-to-cotton ratio, making the fabric much softer and highly breathable summer wear, he said.
A dhoti and saree each is distributed for free to the rice-category ration cardholders through the public distribution system along with rice, sugarcane, cashew and jaggery and cash doles as part of the Pongal gift hamper - a gesture extended by the state government to the needy families, who are not financially well-off, to celebrate the festival in a grand manner.
The director of Handlooms and Textiles has been tasked to procure the dress for distribution through the PDS outlets. The state government has sanctioned Rs 300 crore as the first instalment to commence the procurement.
According to an order issued by the government, the project will be implemented at a total cost of Rs 642.88 crore and it has been planned to make 2.27 crore dhotis and sarees, which are also distributed free of cost to the senior citizens drawing old-age pension and other beneficiaries of the social welfare department.
The official said that the early commencement of the activities will ensure continuous work for six months leading to the festival to the handloom weavers in the state besides over five lakh textile workers.