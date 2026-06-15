Oppn parties lash out at TN govt over sexual assault on girl

Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin said that crimes previously read about as distant news are now becoming a daily reality in Tamil Nadu under what he labeled the "Sofa Model" government.

"The chief minister, who used children as tools to illegally solicit votes during the election campaign, is continuously failing to protect them. If this trend continues, the DMK will not hesitate to hit the streets and mobilise the public," Udhayanidhi stated on his official 'X' handle.

His remarks come following the tragic death of a three-year-old girl, the child of migrant labourers, near the SIPCOT industrial complex in Gummidipoondi.