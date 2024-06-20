TN Rajya Sabha MP MM Abdulla complains of ‘misbehaviour’ by CISF personnel

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha MP MM Abdulla has complained to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar over some security personnel allegedly asking the purpose of his visit to the Parliament.

In a letter to the Chairman, copies of which were also sent to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and the Rajya Sabha Secretary General, Abdulla, a DMK MP from Tamil Nadu, said he was stopped by CISF personnel around 2.30 pm on Tuesday, when he was entering the Parliament House Estate in a Parliament Provided Ferry Vehicle.

Abdulla said he was stopped before the Boom Barrier and was asked the purpose of his visit and where he was headed inside the premises. “I am appalled by this behaviour of the CISF personnel who questioned my visit to the Parliament, a place where I represent the interests of the People and the state of Tamil Nadu. Such an unprecedented misbehaviour has never happened earlier while the Parliament Security Services was in charge of security,” he wrote in the letter.

“I strongly believe that MPs can enter the Parliament even if they do not have any official engagements and even if I have any engagements, I am liable to disclose it to and answerable only to My Chairman. I am still unable to comprehend the manner in which I was questioned by the CISF personnel today and the incident has deeply affected me,” he said.

Abdulla said the Chairman, as the Custodian of the Council of States and its Members, should take cognizance of the “unprecedented misbehavior” and take action against them.

Expressing solidarity, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor slammed the alleged overreach of the Executive.

“This unilateral assault on the Constitution has taken place while the nation’s political representatives were in the midst of a hotly-contested election. The usurpation of Parliament security by the Home Ministry should not be allowed to stand,” he said.

TMC RS MP Saket Gokhale also backed Abdulla, saying Parliament is not private property of Amit Shah or Home Ministry, which oversees paramilitary.