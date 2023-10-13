TN Raj Bhavan to host Navaratri Kolu fest

CHENNAI: Raj Bhavan has invited the public to participate in the ‘Navaratri Kolu - 2023’ celebrations (doll expo) from October 15 to 24. The celebrations, conducted as part of Navaratri festival from 4 pm to 6 pm, will be inaugurated by Governor RN Ravi on October 15 at Raj Bhavan in Chennai.

According to a press release from Raj Bhavan, a maximum number of 150 visitors per day will be permitted on ‘first come, first view’ basis.

Interested persons and education institutions may send their requests with the details, including name, age, gender, address, contact number, photo identity proof, and proposed date of visit, to the email address rbnavaratrifest@tn.gov.in . A confirmation email with the allotted time and other details will be sent to the applicants, which will be proof of acceptance of the request.

Interested foreign nationals can also participate in the event and their original passport will only be considered as the identification proof.

Temples to host 10-days Navratri fest at Mylapore from Oct 15

A 10-day Navaratri festival will be organised at the Kapaleeswarar Marriage Hall in Mylapore from October 15, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments PK Sekarbabu said Thursday.

The programme will be organised by some temples including the Sri Kapaleeswarar temple. Inviting public to participate in the festival, the minister, in a press release, said the festival would kick-start with cultural programmes of students and other music programmes.

Kolu would be arranged in the marriage hall to highlight the significance of the festival and its religious importance, the statement said and added that the Navratri festival organised last year had received an overwhelming response from the public.