TN Raj Bhavan petrol bomb case: NIA files chargesheet

CHENNAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet before the special court for bomb blast cases in Poonamallee against 'Karukka' Vinoth, who was arrested for hurling two petrol bombs outside Raj Bhavan gate in October 2023.

The NIA has invoked several sections of IPC and sections of the Explosive Substances Act against the accused.

On October 25, 2023, Vinoth had hurled two petrol bombs outside the main gate of Raj Bhavan.

In an official statement, NIA said that the bomb had resulted in an explosion and damages to the Government property located at the gate.

"This was the fourth such incident involving the accused. Previously, he had thrown Petrol bombs at Government establishments like TASMAC (Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation) outlet in T. Nagar, the Teynampet Police Station, and the BJP Tamil Nadu State Head Office, Chennai," the official statement from NIA stated.

In the instant case, the accused, intending to overawe the constitutional authority of the State Governor, had stolen Petrol from a bike in SM Nagar, collected empty liquor bottles to fill them with petrol, walked up from Teynampet to Raj Bhawan, and had hurled two Petrol bombs at the Raj Bhavan gate at around 2.40 pm.

The on-duty police personnel had immediately rushed towards the accused person to restrain him, but the latter had threatened them and thus deterred them from the discharge of duty.

NIA had taken over the case from Greater Chennai Police (GCP).