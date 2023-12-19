TN Rains: Stalin writes to Rajnath Singh for intervention

CHENNAI: Following unprecedented rains in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has written to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh seeking his intervention in the rescue operation.

In his letter, he said that certain areas in southern TN have received highest rainfall since 1871. He added that the most-affected Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts is populated with 40 lakh people.

Briefing on the rescue mission, Stalin informed to Rajnath that SDRF and NDRF teams are undertaking the operations and four airforce helicopters, two each from Navy and Coast Guard have been deployed in the rescue of the stranded people.

He requested Singh to deploy 'maximum numbers of helicopters immediately'.