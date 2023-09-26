Begin typing your search...

TN rains: Schools in Vellore & Ranipet districts declared holiday for students of Classes 1-5

Similarly, a one-day holiday has been declared in Ranipet district for students of Classes 1-5.

ByVijayashankarVijayashankar|26 Sep 2023 2:48 AM GMT
TN rains: Schools in Vellore & Ranipet districts declared holiday for students of Classes 1-5
X

Representative image (File)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Owing to heavy rains in Vellore and Ranipet districts of Tamil Nadu for the last two days, schools in the two districts have been declared a holiday today for students of Classes 1-5.

Vellore District Collector P Kumaravel Pandian announced a one-day holiday for school students of Classes 1-5 in view of incessant rains in the district. The Collector also informed that for students of Class 6, schools will function as usual and colleges will also function as usual.

Similarly, a one-day holiday has been declared in Ranipet district for students of Classes 1-5.

Vellore District Collector P Kumaravel PandianVellore District CollectorVelloreVellore district collector Kumaravel PandianKumaravel PandianP Kumaravel PandianCollector P Kumaravel PandianCollector Kumaravel PandianVellore Collector P Kumaravel PandianVellore Collector Kumaravel PandianTN rainsTN Rains 2023TN rains updateTN Rains updatestn rains todayrainsRains in TNrains forecastTamil Nadu rainstamil nadu rains 2023RanipetRanipet rainsVellore rainsheavy rains in TN
Vijayashankar

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X