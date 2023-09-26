TN rains: Schools in Vellore & Ranipet districts declared holiday for students of Classes 1-5

CHENNAI: Owing to heavy rains in Vellore and Ranipet districts of Tamil Nadu for the last two days, schools in the two districts have been declared a holiday today for students of Classes 1-5.

Vellore District Collector P Kumaravel Pandian announced a one-day holiday for school students of Classes 1-5 in view of incessant rains in the district. The Collector also informed that for students of Class 6, schools will function as usual and colleges will also function as usual.

Similarly, a one-day holiday has been declared in Ranipet district for students of Classes 1-5.