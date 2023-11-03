TN rains: Schools in Kanniyakumari district declared holiday tomorrow

CHENNAI: As the Regional Meteorological Center (RMC) had issued a warning for heavy rain in Kanniyakumari, the schools in the district has been declared holiday for tomorrow (Saturday).

The Kanyakumari District Education Officer (DEO) has announced that all the schools including government, government-aided, and private schools will be closed tomorrow due to incessant rains.

Meanwhile, with the onset of northeast monsoon, widespread heavy rains are witnessed in various parts of Tamil Nadu.

The RMC informed that heavy rain will continue in Tamil Nadu till November 6. The RMC also issued an orange alert for the State due to the possibility of very heavy rain in some districts tomorrow.



