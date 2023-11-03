Begin typing your search...

TN rains: Schools in Kanniyakumari district declared holiday tomorrow

Meanwhile, with the onset of northeast monsoon, widespread heavy rains are witnessed in various parts of Tamil Nadu.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|3 Nov 2023 2:28 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-11-03 14:51:25.0  )
TN rains: Schools in Kanniyakumari district declared holiday tomorrow
Representative image.

CHENNAI: As the Regional Meteorological Center (RMC) had issued a warning for heavy rain in Kanniyakumari, the schools in the district has been declared holiday for tomorrow (Saturday).

The Kanyakumari District Education Officer (DEO) has announced that all the schools including government, government-aided, and private schools will be closed tomorrow due to incessant rains.

Meanwhile, with the onset of northeast monsoon, widespread heavy rains are witnessed in various parts of Tamil Nadu.

The RMC informed that heavy rain will continue in Tamil Nadu till November 6. The RMC also issued an orange alert for the State due to the possibility of very heavy rain in some districts tomorrow.


TN rainsTN Rains 2023KanniyakumariKanniyakumari rainsSchoolsKanniyakumari districtIndia Meteorological DepartmentIMDHeavy RainKanyakumari District Education OfficerTamil NaduTamil Nadu rainstamil nadu rains 2023
Online Desk

