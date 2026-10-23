TN rains: New Bay of Bengal low-pressure area forms; cyclone likely by October 26, very heavy rain forecast for several districts

The system has formed under the influence of an upper-air cyclonic circulation over the southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea. It is likely to intensify into a depression on Saturday (October 24), a deep depression on Sunday (October 25), and a cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal by Monday (October 26).

The system is expected to move west-northwestwards towards the north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts over the following two days. If it develops into a cyclone, it will be named ‘Arnab’, as suggested by Bangladesh.

Under the influence of this system, further heavy rain is likely across Tamil Nadu. The RMC has forecast very heavy rainfall of 11.6–20.4 cm at isolated places in Kanniyakumari, Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts on Friday.

Meanwhile, another low-pressure area that was over the Comorin region and adjoining parts of south Tamil Nadu and Kerala has moved over the southwest Arabian Sea, off the south Kerala coast, on Friday morning, according to the IMD.