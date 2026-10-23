TN rains: New Bay of Bengal low-pressure area forms; cyclone likely by October 26, very heavy rain forecast for several districts

CHENNAI: With widespread rainfall continuing across Tamil Nadu, a new low-pressure area that formed over the Bay of Bengal at 5.30 am on Friday (October 23) is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 26, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The system has formed under the influence of an upper-air cyclonic circulation over the southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea. It is likely to intensify into a depression on Saturday (October 24), a deep depression on Sunday (October 25), and a cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal by Monday (October 26).
The system is expected to move west-northwestwards towards the north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts over the following two days. If it develops into a cyclone, it will be named ‘Arnab’, as suggested by Bangladesh.
Under the influence of this system, further heavy rain is likely across Tamil Nadu. The RMC has forecast very heavy rainfall of 11.6–20.4 cm at isolated places in Kanniyakumari, Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts on Friday.
Meanwhile, another low-pressure area that was over the Comorin region and adjoining parts of south Tamil Nadu and Kerala has moved over the southwest Arabian Sea, off the south Kerala coast, on Friday morning, according to the IMD.
The RMC has forecast very heavy rain (11.6–20.4 cm in 24 hours) at isolated places in Kanniyakumari, Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts on Friday (October 23), warranting an orange alert, while a yellow alert has been issued for heavy rain (6.5–11.5 cm) in several other districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Erode and Tiruppur, besides Puducherry and Karaikal.
On Saturday (October 24), very heavy rain is likely in Kanniyakumari, Coimbatore, Nilgiris and the Ghat areas of Tirunelveli district.
On Sunday (October 25), very heavy rain is forecast in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Pudukkottai, Madurai, Dindigul, Sivaganga and Theni districts. Heavy rain is likely in several other districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Madurai and Tiruppur.
On Monday (October 26), very heavy rain is likely in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Madurai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram and Pudukkottai districts.
The RMC has forecast heavy rain in Chennai on Friday (October 23) and Saturday (October 24). Heavy rain is also likely on Sunday (October 25), while the forecast indicates continued rainfall on Monday (October 26).
Schools in Villupuram, Kallakurichi and Vellore districts have been declared closed on Friday (October 23) due to heavy rain. In Tiruvannamalai district, Collector Vandana Garg has declared a holiday for both schools and colleges.
Several parts of Tamil Nadu have been experiencing widespread heavy rain since Thursday night, prompting the respective district administrations to announce the closures.