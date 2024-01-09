Begin typing your search...

TN rains: Holiday declared for schools in Perambalur today

Perambalur District Collector K Karpagam made the announcement.

9 Jan 2024
CHENNAI: Owing to heavy rains in Perambalur, schools in the district have been declared a holiday today.

Earlier on Monday, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai, predicted rains with thunderstorm activity in several parts of the State due to the influence of cyclonic circulation and a trough prevailing over the sea. Accordingly, there has been widespread rain in various districts of Tamil Nadu including Perambalur, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Thanjavur for the past few days.

