TN rains: Holiday declared for schools in 5 taluks of Tenkasi today

CHENNAI: Durai Ravichandran, District Collector of Tenkasi, has declared a holiday for schools in 5 taluks of the district today (July 7) due to continuous heavy rain.

Accordingly, schools in Sengottai, Tenkasi, Kadayanallur, Kadayam, and Keezhapavur taluks have been declared a holiday today.

Earlier, SP Amrith, District Collector of Nilgris, declared a holiday for schools in 4 taluks of the district -- Ooty, Kundah, Gudalur, and Pandalur.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, on Friday, stated that there is a chance of moderate rain likely to occur in 10 districts of Tamil Nadu in the next 3 hours. Accordingly, The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Thenkasi, Nellai, and Kanyakumari districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive moderate rain in the next 3 hours.