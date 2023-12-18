TN rains: Heavy downpour causes breach in Thoothukudi's Korampallam

THOOTHUKUDI: Heavy rain in Thoothukudi causes breach in Korampallam, the tail end irrigation tank of river Tamirabarani. Public transport service disrupted between Thoothukudi and neighboring Tirunelveli. Normal life was affected especially in Kayalpattinam, which received an unprecedented downpour of 94 cm since last night.

Several houses in low lying areas were flooded and volunteers from the United Jamaath stepped up rescue and relief works. Apart from inflatable boats being used by the TNFRS to rescue victims from inundated areas, nearly 20 fishing boats also joined the rescue operation to evacuate victims to safer places. Trains bound for southern districts remain canceled and tickets being refunded to passengers through special counters, sources said.