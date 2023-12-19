TN Rains: Guv Ravi reviews rescue and relief operations

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Tuesday reviewed the rescue and relief operations undertaken by Central Agencies and Defence Forces in the rain and flood-affected southern districts of Tamil Nadu in a meeting held in Raj Bhavan, Chennai.

The representatives from Army, Navy, Coast Guard, Air Force, NDRF, Railways, BSNL, IMD, AAI and Red Cross were present.

Nobody from State Govt turned up though requested.

The situation is grim especially in Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli.

Central Government agencies have placed their resources at State Government's disposal and are doing so as and when requisitioned by the State.

They are providing rescue and relief as directed by State and District authorities and also wherever possible on their own.

Some agencies raised concern about absence of coordination and lack of appreciation of overall situation in the affected districts due to which they have no clear idea about exact resources requirement and prioritization in their deployment.

The Governor asked them to mobilize additional standby resources in view of the grave situation.